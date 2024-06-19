Obituary – Ronald Waldrif

November 8, 1951 - June 16, 2024

June 19, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ron Waldrif of Morrisburg, age 72.  Loving companion of Wendy McLaughlin.  Loving father of Jennifer Brown (Darrion) of Kingston.  Dear brother of Elaine Waldrif (Bill) of Kelowna, B.C., Linda Waldrif (Jeff) of Morrisburg, Heather St. Louis (late Gerry) of Cumberland, Bobby Waldrif (Terry) of Cornwall, Lorraine Waldrif (Bob) of Cornwall and Joanne Lavigne (Andrew) of Martintown.  Ron will be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Brittnay.  He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Lucy Waldrif (nee Gauthier), his sisters Doris Waldrif, Shirley Waldrif, Sheila Waldrif and his brothers John, James, Kenneth and Leo Waldrif (late Debbie).  Ron is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m.  Interment of cremated remains will be at the Finch Community Cemetery.  Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

