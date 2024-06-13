United Church of Canada minister Rev. Janet Evans says goodbye

MORRISBURG – The Rev. Janet Evans is saying goodbye at the end of June, and entering the busy world of retirement. She shared some of her experiences and memories as she and her husband Michael prepare to retire to their new home at Graham Lake near Mallorytown. While she is definitely planning a very active future, Janet admits that she also looks forward to “a nice rest, and to tackling lots of books. I love mysteries, and Michael has already carted several boxes of books to our new house.”

Janet was ordained on May 27, 1984. “I grew up in the church, taking part in choirs and youth groups. I went to CGIT (Canadian Girls in Training) camp at Gravenhurst, and gradually became more and more interested in faith. Frankly, I was exposed to faith very early in my life.” She studied at Victoria College, University of Toronto, and then attended the Theological School of Emmanuel College from 1981-84.

“Emmanuel was a fascinating experience. You studied theology with students from many denominations – my history teacher was a nun. Many of the students had not come to theology directly from high school as I did. Many were older, and had other regular jobs: I had to admire how they could juggle those jobs, and families, and handle the demands of school too. Some of my fellow students had even served in the Peace Corps. There was a lot of academic work to do in those years, but it was also a wonderful time. To this day, I still write all my sermons out in long hand. If nothing else, I never have to worry about them being erased,” Janet laughed.

Rev. Janet has served a number of local parishes. From 1984 to 1993, she was in Augusta, two charges: in 1993, she served at the United Church in Long Sault. Then in 2005, she assumed duties at Iroquois United Church until 2013. After that she served the parishes of Williamsburg and Morrisburg. “From my time in Iroquois, I got to know many, many people in South Dundas, and I was able to move more easily to the Morrisburg congregation. It has been a truly great experience.” She married Michael in 1988 and had daughter Hilary in 1991.

I asked about the challenges and the joys of ministry.

“Of course, funerals can be very sad, but you must find a way to comfort the mourners and the family. However, to tell you the truth, weddings may be the most challenging. My very first wedding, I only met the couple four days before the ceremony was scheduled…and, to me, this couple did not seem necessarily compatible. Well, Dad’s ex wife and his current girlfriend actually got into a huge yelling match at the wedding. There were times at that service,” Janet laughed, “where I would have loved to climb under a table. And my second wedding ceremony, the groom’s family was coming from way out west. The service time came… and went. No sign of them. And no cell phones in those days. We finally did manage to track his family down. They were waiting at the wrong church. The service did go on, but well over an hour late. I still say that weddings are perhaps the biggest challenge at times.”

During her ministry, Janet has served with the Brockville Ministerial, the Cornwall Ministerial, written for the Cornwall paper and she also did some special radio broadcasts on the Nostalgia Station. “I loved this, because they only wanted positive messages.” She has taken part in regular Hartford services, and been involved with the Christmas Exchange. “As a grandmother, I really want to see all families, and all kids, receiving a gift at this time of year.”

During COVID, she wrote Perspective columns for the Leader, stayed in touch with fellow clergy, and spent much time on the phone, calling parishioners and shut-ins, reaching out to try and comfort people who were afraid and alone. As she enters retirement, Janet admits that she will miss those special contacts with people. “When we lost our two year old grandson, I can’t tell you how much the support and love we got from this wonderful community meant to us. There was so much kindness shown during a very hard time for Michael and me. I am very grateful for all those good years.”

She expects to return to the pulpit now and then for special events and services: still, she will miss the friends and work she has been involved in this community. However, as the Rev. Janet Evans wrote in her final Perspectives column for The Leader, “I am saying farewell. But I repeat, have no fear. You can never go where God is not. Life still holds many adventures…”

