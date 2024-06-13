Quinn promoted to cabinet

TORONTO – Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn received a promotion during last week’s cabinet shuffle by Premier Doug Ford.

Quinn, who was first-elected member of provincial Parliament in June 2022, was named Associate Minister of Forestry – which is part of the Ministry of Natural Resources in the reorganized cabinet.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to announce that I’ve been appointed as the Associate Minister of Forestry,” Quinn said on social media.

Since his election, Quinn has served as parliamentary assistant to three ministers in two portfolios – Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, and most recently Ministry of Health.

As Associate Minister for Forestry, he will be responsible for conservation efforts and emergency response to forest fires.

“I eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead in this new chapter of my career, and I am committed to serving the people of Ontario with dedication and integrity,” Quinn said.

Quinn’s move was one of 17 changes made by Ford on June 7 as he reached the two year mark of his mandate. Other notable of the changes include the return of neighbouring MPP Steve Clark to cabinet as Government House Leader. Stephen Lecce moved to Energy and Electrification while Belleville-area MPP Todd Smith takes over in Education.

