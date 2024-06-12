This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 12, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- And the winner is … St. Mary-St. Cecilia;
- Evening of destruction;
- Re-invention of BIA imminent;
- A Place by the river;
- International human smuggling ring dismantled in Cornwall area;
- UCDSB passes budget;
- Editorial – Park damage a community failure;
- Rev. Janet Evans says goodbye;
- Winery ready to rock with Carole Pope;
- Seaway Surge host tournament;
- These stories and more this week in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.