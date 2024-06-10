Obituary – Lori Ann McCaslin

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lori announce that she lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on June 6th, 2024. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout her battle, until her passing. Lori was born in Senneterre, Quebec on December 5, 1966. She leaves behind her loving sons Gregory (Jenna) and Jordan. Her grandchildren, Levi, Oliver and Baylen. Her parents Bill and Inge Harrington, her sisters Joey (Jack), Kathy (Mike), Denise (Brian), her former husband David, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunts, her dear friends Carolyn, Lynn, Candace and Janet. Lori worked for over 25 years at Gilmer Pharmacy, a job she loved. Lori loved road trips with her sisters, golfing with her buddies and watching Grey’s Anatomy in her jammies, and just spending time with those that she loved. Many thanks to all the medical staff who helped her throughout her battle. In lieu of flowers please donate to May Court Hospice. One last question from Lori. “ Is Charlottetown at the end of the bridge?”

Funeral Arrangements

At Lori’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

