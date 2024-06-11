Obituary – Kiano Daniel John Kenny

March 14, 2024 - May 28, 2024

June 11, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Mummy and daddy’s Angel you’re one of Heavens Angels now a perfect little star and when you shine the world can see how beautiful you are. Always in our hearts.

On the morning of May 28, Kiano became our angel in the sky. Son of Paige Baldwin and Christian Kenny. Loved by big brother Greyson. Grandson to James and Jennifer Kenny, Sarah Martelle, Mike Baldwin (Shannon)Great grandson to Patty and Lyall McCullough Keith and Nancy Hitsman, Vicki and Anthony Simzer, Joy and Glenn Smith and Tammy Kenny. Nephew to Kirsten (Kevin) and Cousin Cohen, Alyssa, Clayton, Danika, Ashlynn, Tristan, Kendra (deceased) Kiano is well loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.

Kiano will be cremated, and a Celebration of life will be held at a later dated. In lieu of flowers the family would ask donations to be made to the Baby’s Breath at www.babysbreathcanada.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

