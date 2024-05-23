Seaway athletes advance to EOSSAA

OTTAWA – Fourteen athletes from Seaway District High School’s track and field team advanced to the Eastern Ontario championships after the SDG County track meet May 9.

The top-four athletes in each category advance to EOSSAA, which will be held in Brockville on May 22-23.

Nine Spartans won their individual events, and one of the school’s relay teams also won their event. In all, 11 schools from Cornwall and SDG Counties competed at the meet.

Emma Hess won the Novice Girls 800-metre event with a time of 2:57.02; Owen Radley was fourth in the Boys 800-metre event.

Naomi Dwomoh won the Novice Girls 80-metre hurdles event, running the race in 15.74 seconds. Bella Johnston finished third in the event.

The Novice Boys 100-metre hurdles saw Corson Gilmour win the event in 20.09 seconds. Gilmour finished third in the 300-metre event as well.

Katie Johnston won the Novice Girls 300-metre hurdles in 53.78 seconds. Bella Johnston finished third, 4.05 seconds out of first place.

Over in the field events, Dwomoh won the Novice Girls long jump event, clearing a 4.66-metre jump. Katie Johnston was second in the event, five centimetres behind Dwomoh.

It was another one-two finish for Seaway in the Novice Girls triple jump with Katie Johnston landing the win with her 9.46-metre jump; Emma Hess was second with her 8.48-metre jump.

Radley’s 10.06-metre triple-jump landed him in second for the event.

Runner Jordan Elliott finished second in the Boys 1,500-metre event with a time of 4:57.26. He was also third in the 3,000-metre event.

Kacey Croteau is the lone junior athlete to advance, winning the Girls Pole Vault with her 1.6-metre jump.

Over in the senior (Grades 11-12) events, Jenna Whitteker was fourth in the Girls 100-metre dash. She finished third in the 200-meter event to advance to EOSSAA.

In the Girls 1,500-metre event, Kathryn Swerdfeger was second (6:16.59) while Emily Swerdfeger finished third (6:28.76).

Kathryn Swerdfeger finished second in the 3,000-metre run, Sierra Latulippe was third.

Sarah Stewart won the Girls 100-metre hurdles event with a time of 19,84.4 seconds. Abigail Smail was fourth.

Stewart finished third in the Girls Long Jump (4.1 metres) and Smail was fourth in the Girls Triple Jump (7.83 metres.)

Seaway’s team finished with three top spots in the Girls 2,000-metre steeplechase. Kathryn Swerdfeger was second (9:16.25), Stewart third (9:21.29) and Emily Swerdfeger fourth (9:22.57.)

Elliott won the 2,000-metre steeplechase with a time of 7:39.60. Gilmour finished fourth in the event.

The Novice Girls relay team won the 4x100m relay with a time of 57.14 seconds. The team consists of Noami Dwomoh, Katie Johnston, Emma Hess, and Bella Johnston.

