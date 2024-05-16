Docksyde Cruise-Ins begin May 20

May 16, 2024 Editor News
“I’m gonna buy me a Mercury and cruise it up and down the road” – This 1946 Mercury half-ton truck was one of over 30 vehicles on display at the weekly Docksyde Cruise In at the Morrisburg waterfront June 25, 2018. Owned by Pauline and Wally Fisher from Metcalfe, it is one of only 4817 Canadian-built Mercury trucks built that year. Made only for the Canadian market at Ford’s Windsor plant, it was the first year of production after the end of World War Two, and based on Ford’s pre-war half-ton designs. It features a 239 cubic inch flathead V-8 engine, and a three-speed on-the-floor transmission. Wally has owned the truck for the last six years, and restored much of the truck himself. When asked why own this truck, Wally replied, “I found it, and liked it, so I bought it.” He added that he liked the history of the vehicle and some of the features it included such as additional chrome compared to the Ford version of the truck, “and the sliding rear window.” (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – A popular weekly tradition is set to resume on the Morrisburg Waterfront beginning the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Monday night Docksyde Cruise-Ins will take place Monday nights beginning May 20 through to the Labour Day weekend.

Organizer Brian Erratt said that the turnout for the popular car show exceeded expectations last year. “Our first show last year saw over 80 vehicles,” he said. “I’m hoping to see that kind of turnout this year.”

Warm and mostly clear weather Monday nights in 2023, along with a post-pandemic return to more normal activities, saw at least 30 vehicles on display on a slow night – which there were not too many of.

“We averaged about 50 most weeks,” Erratt said.

The cruise-ins start around 5:30-6 p.m. Monday nights and run until about 8 p.m. Last year, vehicle enthusiasts from around Eastern Ontario parked at the waterfront park with a mix of everything from vintage domestic vehicles to some of the newest hot rods and sports cars.

“You never know what is going to show up on any night, so you should attend them all,” Erratt joked.

The Docksyde Cruise-Ins run from May 20 through to September 2 each Monday night at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park, located at the foot of Ottawa Street and Lakeshore Drive.

