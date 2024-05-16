Docksyde Cruise-Ins begin May 20

MORRISBURG – A popular weekly tradition is set to resume on the Morrisburg Waterfront beginning the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Monday night Docksyde Cruise-Ins will take place Monday nights beginning May 20 through to the Labour Day weekend.

Organizer Brian Erratt said that the turnout for the popular car show exceeded expectations last year. “Our first show last year saw over 80 vehicles,” he said. “I’m hoping to see that kind of turnout this year.”

Warm and mostly clear weather Monday nights in 2023, along with a post-pandemic return to more normal activities, saw at least 30 vehicles on display on a slow night – which there were not too many of.

“We averaged about 50 most weeks,” Erratt said.

The cruise-ins start around 5:30-6 p.m. Monday nights and run until about 8 p.m. Last year, vehicle enthusiasts from around Eastern Ontario parked at the waterfront park with a mix of everything from vintage domestic vehicles to some of the newest hot rods and sports cars.

“You never know what is going to show up on any night, so you should attend them all,” Erratt joked.

The Docksyde Cruise-Ins run from May 20 through to September 2 each Monday night at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park, located at the foot of Ottawa Street and Lakeshore Drive.

