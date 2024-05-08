This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Dundas groups favoured for 100 Women Who Care donations;
  • May day;
  • Traffic stop nets restricted ammunition seizure;
  • South Dundas updates property sale bylaw;
  • Changes to snow plow truck replacement;
  • Editorial – Toxic culture of politics harming future;
  • Dynamic Digging Roots wrap up season;
  • Newfoundland musical trio The Once coming to Stone Crop Acres;
  • Seaway Valley Singers celebrate 30 years of wonderful music;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

