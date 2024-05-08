Obituary – Bertha Davidson

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Bertha Davidson (nee Stephens) of Winchester Springs, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Mac Davidson. Loving mother of Wanda Monk (Tim) of Heckston, Judy Davidson of Winchester Springs and Joseph Davidson (Victoria) of Winchester Springs. Dear sister of William Stephens (Faith) of Cobden, Emmett Stephens (Evelyn) of Renfrew, Rebecca Veale (Brian) of Ottawa and Nina Lou Kirk (John Gilchrist) of Renfrew. Bertha will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Tim, Yvonne (Cameron), Daniel (Michelle), Cassandra (Danny), her great-grandchildren Caroline, Logan, Ashleigh, Dylan, Reid, Asher, David, Arleigh and her great, great-grandchild Tavi. She was predeceased by her parents William and Nina Stephens (nee Cole) and her sister Meron Ferguson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Dundela Cemetery. Donations to Hope Springs United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

