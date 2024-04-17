Obituary – Jeannie Marratt

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2024, Jeannie Marratt (nee Roud) of Cornwall, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Marratt. Loving mother of Shannon King of Brockville, Gerald “Pete” Marratt of Cornwall, William Marratt of Brighton and Mabel Marratt-Godin (Wayne) of Cornwall. Jeannie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jen, Randy, Nick, Britt, Tyler, Katina, Cody, Kelcy, Steven, Joey, and her great-grandchildren Samantha, Austin, Noah, Emma, Brynlee, Brody, Kierra, Jacob and Zander. Dear mother-in-law of Tammy Marsolais of Brockville and Rhonda Barber of Ingleside. She was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Lillian Roud (nee Beauchamp), her sister Helen Roud and her brother Harvey Roud. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, April 19th from 9:30 until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

