Obituary – Alice Thompson

A resident of Morrisburg for the past 48 years, Alice Thompson passed away peacefully at Southbridge Kemptville Nursing Home on Thursday, April 11, 2024. She was 81.

Alice was born in 1942 in Picton and lived in various places with her cherished parents, her brother and 3 sisters. After high school, Alice attended hairdressing school and she worked as a hairdresser for a few years. She then lived in Cardiff where she met Ralph. Ralph was working at the uranium mine and living next to the Sleeper residence. In May, 1962 Ralph got hired on the Ontario Provincial Police and was posted to Guelph, and they were married in November that same year. They started their family having Lynda in 1965, David in 1967 and Brenda in 1968. They had 3 children in diapers in 4 years. Ralph often reminices with a smile about coming home from work and doing many loads of diapers using their wringer washer. While residing in Guelph, Alice and Ralph developed many long-term friendships with neighbours and co-workers.

In 1976 Ralph was transferred by the O.P.P. to Morrisburg. Alice worked in a little gift shop in the mall. Then she worked at the Spinning wheel restaurant as a cook. Many of Brenda, David and Lynda’s friends and fellow high school students worked with Alice. When she was in the kitchen there was an abundance of joy and the aromas of home cooked food filled the kitchen. After the Spinning Wheel, she was employed at Beaver’s Dental factory and David was her boss.

While raising her kids she would always be present at Lynda, David and Brenda’s activities. When she wasn’t working, she would be driving and cheering them all on. She also poured her love on all Lynda, David and Brenda’s friends and was often referred to as their second mom, hockey mom and band mom. In fact, Brenda always said Alice was more popular than her in high school. She enjoyed restoring antique furniture, clogging and celebrating the spirit and joy of Christmas with family.

She has always been very friendly, outgoing and social. As you all know, her personality and smile were as big and bright and abundant as the stars. She would walk into a room and make everyone feel special and happy. She commonly thought of others before herself. She loved her family and friends deeply.

From a young age her Christian faith was important in her life. She developed a strong and personal relationship with the Lord and accepted Jesus as her saviour. She kept Jesus close to her heart for the majority of her life. Along with her spirituality, she found comfort and joy in worship music. She would commonly be seen singing and smiling along while listening. A lot of her time was spent serving and developing relationships with her dear friends in the Anglican Church in Morrisburg. She also happily served at the Cursillo weekends and at Martha’s Table where she aided in touching people’s lives and enriching their walk with God. Alice made the world a better place and will be dearly missed.

Alice was a loving wife of Ralph Thompson for 62 ½ years. She was the loving mother of Lynda Turner (Darwin) of Nepean, David Thompson (Alanna) of Acton and Brenda Lavigne (John) of Bob’s Lake. Dear sister of Ken Sleeper (Beverley) of Crystal Beach. Dear sister-in-law of Harriet Thompson of Toronto, Alma Morris (Art) of Perth, Elaine Hofman (Bruce) of Woodstock, Frank Tulk (Helen) of Oromocto, NB and Patsy Thompson (Errol) of Newmarket. Alice will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Shaun, Kaitlyn, Sophie, Alexander and her great-granddaughter Rylee Anne. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Emma Sleeper (nee Casement) and her sisters Grace Crogie, Eunice Sleeper and Helen Tulk. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She loved and was loved by so many people. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family members.

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, April 21st from noon until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

