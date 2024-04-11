Jr. and Sr. hockey playoffs conclude

April 11, 2024 Editor Sports

MORRISBURG – A pair of hockey leagues wrapped up their playoff championships last week.

The Gatineau Hull-Volant wrapped up their National Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs on April 5, winning the decisive Game Five of their series against the Vankleek Hill Cougars 5-3. The Cougars had knocked the Morrisburg Lions out of the playoffs in the semi-finals in March.

Over in the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League, the Gananoque Islanders won Game Five of their championship series against the North Dundas Sr. Rockets 4-2. This is the third year in a row the two teams squared off for the championship – North Dundas had won the previous two years.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.