Jr. and Sr. hockey playoffs conclude

MORRISBURG – A pair of hockey leagues wrapped up their playoff championships last week.

The Gatineau Hull-Volant wrapped up their National Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs on April 5, winning the decisive Game Five of their series against the Vankleek Hill Cougars 5-3. The Cougars had knocked the Morrisburg Lions out of the playoffs in the semi-finals in March.

Over in the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League, the Gananoque Islanders won Game Five of their championship series against the North Dundas Sr. Rockets 4-2. This is the third year in a row the two teams squared off for the championship – North Dundas had won the previous two years.

