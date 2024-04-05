Obituary – Herbert Sully

December 18, 1939 - April 1, 2024

April 5, 2024 Editor News

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Monday, April 1, 2024. Herb Sully of Iroquois at the age of 84. Dearly beloved husband of the late Judy Sully. Loving father of Harold (Corinne) of Niagara Falls and Al (Cathy) of Halifax, NS. Dear grandfather of Hazen, Hayley, Brandon, and Chelsey.

Funeral Arrangements

A memorial service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin in Iroquois on Sunday, May 26 at 3pm followed by a reception at the RCL Br 370 Iroquois from 4-6. Donations to the Iroquois Legion would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Interment

Iroquois Point Cemetery

