Obituary – Tom Coligan

May 12, 1943 - April 5, 2024

April 8, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Friday, April 5, 2024, Tom Coligan of Morrisburg, age 80.  Loving husband of Ingrid Coligan (nee Molzahn) for almost 61years.  Loving father of Steve Coligan (Tina) of Morrisburg and Sonya Sharpe (Andrew) of Havelock.  Tom will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hannah (Chris), Carly (Kyle), Jazmynn (Joe), Melina, Keegan and his great-grandchildren Charlotte, Thomas and John.  He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Miriam Coligan (nee Robinson), his son John Coligan and his brother Richard.  He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg.  Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Winchester Hospital would  be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.