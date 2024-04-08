Obituary – Tom Coligan

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Friday, April 5, 2024, Tom Coligan of Morrisburg, age 80. Loving husband of Ingrid Coligan (nee Molzahn) for almost 61years. Loving father of Steve Coligan (Tina) of Morrisburg and Sonya Sharpe (Andrew) of Havelock. Tom will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hannah (Chris), Carly (Kyle), Jazmynn (Joe), Melina, Keegan and his great-grandchildren Charlotte, Thomas and John. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Miriam Coligan (nee Robinson), his son John Coligan and his brother Richard. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

