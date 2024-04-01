Obituary – Willem DeJong

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 29, 2024, Willem DeJong of Chesterville, age 89. Loving husband of Jayne DeJong (nee Snippe) for 54 ½ years. Loving father of Jennifer Kain (Dave Hyslop) of Stratford, Lorraine DeJong-Ellard (Kevin) of Kemptville, Joanne Seffinga (Ed) of Kingston, Tina Shepherd (Bruce) of Iroquois and Lisa DeJong of Ottawa. Dear brother of Piebe DeJong (Maryke) of Chesterville and Rudy DeJong (Jane) of Chesterville. Dear brother-in-law of Johan Snippe (late Ellie) of Embrun, Cobie DeJong (late Hans) of Ottawa and Clark Snippe of Embrun. Willem will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Thomas, Chris, Rosalyn, Brendon, Velika, John, Serena, Jacob, Katie, Alex and his great-grandchildren Tyler, Jaydon, Waylon and Teddy. He was predeceased by his parents Sijbren and Trijntje DeJong (nee Steenbeek), his stepmother Boukje DeJong, his brother Johannes DeJong and his brother-in-law Harry Snippe. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Donations to the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

