South Dundas development charges are on the horizon

MORRISBURG – Development charges went from a notion quietly considered by South Dundas councils for years, to a likely plan of action when South Dundas council approved a February 14 staff report.

That report by municipal planning consultant Stephanie Morin recommended that council authorize staff to prepare and issue a Request for Proposal for a Development Charges Study.

The Development Charges Act authorizes municipalities to pass a bylaw to impose development charges against land to recover the increased capital costs required because of increased needs for services arising from development.

The Act sets out the process by which municipalities can create development charges.

Before a municipality can pass a new bylaw, it must conduct a background study detailing how it has predicted and calculated population growth and the increased need for services and infrastructure.

Council budgeted funds for that study during 2024 budget deliberations and the approval of this development charges study is the next step in the process.

New development charges bylaws can be passed within one year of the completion of the background study.

“Earlier this year, Council’s budget deliberations and the review of forecasted capital expenditures inevitably brought up revenue stream opportunities that the municipality is not currently taking advantage of,” said Morin in her report to council. “As the municipality is seeing an uptick in development on the horizon, Development Charges would offer budget support as it helps ensure that growth pays for a portion of growth-related costs.”

Once the results of the study are made public, they must be available 60 days before the development charges bylaw is passed.

Morin speculated that public consultation, which is also part of the process, could take place as soon as early fall for 2025 implementation.

“This is something that I’ve really wanted to see,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward. “It fits nicely with where we are going with development in South Dundas.”

North Dundas, South Stormont and the City of Cornwall already have development charges.

According to Morin, a development charges study is also underway in the Township of North Glengarry.

