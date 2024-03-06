This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Attempted murder charge following Morrisburg assault;
  • Bonamie fraud sentencing date set for April 4th;
  • Honouring a friendly wager;
  • North Dundas increase 9.86 per cent;
  • South Dundas development charges are on the horizon;
  • Agriculture show set for Chesterville Legion;
  • Two Creeks Forest continues to await larger-scale funding;
  • Editorial – The fortitude to do more with less;
  • Lions’ semifinal series tied at one game each;
  • Les Rats d’Swompe – high energy entertainment at St. Lawrence Stage;
  • These stories and more this week in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

