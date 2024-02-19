Obituary – Donna Beckstead

March 5, 1950 - February 16, 2024

February 19, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Friday, February 16, 2024 with her loving daughter Laurie at her side. Wife of Allan Beckstead. Loving mother of Laurie Beckstead and Lloyd Beckstead both of Ottawa. Dear sister to Barb Van Bridger. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Nelda (nee Simzer) Bruce and her sister Susan Byrd. Sadly missed by 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

