Obituary – Charles Peters

Suddenly at home in Brockville on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Charlie Peters of Brockville (formerly of Cardinal) at the age of . Loving son of the late Walter and Annie Peters. Father of the late Arthur Peters. Dear brother of Doug of Morrisburg, Ronnie (Margie) of Williamsburg, Sandy (Dwight) Dodge of RR2 Brinston, May Peters, of Prescott and Brenda Douglas of Cardinal. Predeceased by his brothers Gerry and Bob and by his sister Mary Peters. Sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

