Obituary – Patrick McCourt

Passed away peacefully at the Hospice at May Court in Ottawa on Monday, February 12, 2024, Pat McCourt of Williamsburg, in his 78th year. Loving husband of Jennine McCourt (nee Barrey) for 51 years. Loving father of Patrick (Jennifer) of Cumberland, Andrew (Melanie) of Morrisburg, Chris of Williamsburg, Mary Jane Parkinson of Ottawa, Michael (Meghann) of Hallville and Brian of Toronto. Dear brother of Kathleen MacQuaig of Cornwall and Janet McCourt of Ottawa. Pat will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Logan, Gabriel, Micah, Lily-Anna, Gracelyn, Monique, Finnin, Angus, Kathleen, Connor, Ronan, Calvin and Benjamin. He was predeceased by his parents Bruce and Grace McCourt (nee MacDonald), his daughter Kathleen, his sisters Mildred Morin and Mary Jane McDonald and his brothers Dan and Ren McCourt. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mas of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Friday, February 16th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

