Obituary – Lyle Wayne Fickes

Passed away peacefully at the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall on Thursday February 8, 2024. Dear father of Elisha Bedingfield who he adored and loved with all his heart. Lyle will be sadly missed by his cherished grandson Braedon Bedingfield. Lyle is the beloved son of Shirley Evelyn Fawcett (nee Canough) and the late John Harvey Fickes. Dear brother of Sonya Latour (Bob) and Scott Fickes. Lyle will be greatly missed by many many friends and acquaintances who will remember him for his kind heart, willingness to lend a helping hand and incredible sense of humor.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the RCL Br 370 Iroquois, on Saturday, March 2 from 1-4pm. Donations to RCL Br 370 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.mardenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

