This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines include:

  • End date for accepting Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional waste at Matilda Landfill;
  • Playoff-bound Morrisburg Lions secure first place in division;
  • Primary health care needs expressed during consultation;
  • Perry named Fire Services Coordinator;
  • Icy Days;
  • Date My County returns to seek doctors;
  • Editorial – Long term cost to waste management;
  • Two wins for Lions last weekend;
  • Local soccer registration opens;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.