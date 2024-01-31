Obituary – Sharon Hansma

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, January 29, 2024, Sharon Hansma (nee Summers) of Winchester, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Roy Hansma. Loving mother of Dean Hansma of Winchester and Shelley Barkley (Tim) of Winchester. Dear sister-in-law of Henry Hansma (Thelma) of Morrisburg, Oebele Hansma (Janice) of Morrisburg and Garth Hansma (Ginette) of Toyes Hill. Sharon will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Chase, Ty (Katerina), Brooke, Morgan (Lucas) and her great-grandchildren Phoenix and Jaxon. She was predeceased by her parents George and Flossie Summers (nee Casselman) and her siblings Basil, Lloyd and Opal Summers. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 5th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

