Obituary – Marion Johnston

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Marion Johnston (nee Marcellus) of Morrisburg, age 78. Loving wife of Lee Johnston for 59 ½ years. Loving mother of Gary Johnston (Ashli) of Finch, Steven Johnston (Cathy) of Ingleside and Crystal Stephenson (Justin) of Casselman. Dear sister of Ruth Merkley of Ingleside and Edna Dufresne (Brian) of Ingleside. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Marcellus of Riverside Heights, Lorne Johnston (Linda) of Winchester and Joyce Edgerton of Williamsburg. Marion will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Brayden Stephenson, Colton Stephenson, Georgia Johnston, Michael Wells and Jessica Wells and her great-grandchildren Jayden, Miles and Leah. She was predeceased by her parents George and Agnes Marcellus (nee McNairn), her brother Ralph Marcellus, her brothers-in-law Rowat Merkley and Glenn Johnston and her sisters-in-law Gloria Marshall and Mardie Johnston. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marion’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, January 7th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

