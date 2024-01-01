Obituary – Brian Lewis

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, December 24, 2023, Brian Lewis of Ottawa, formerly of Williamsburg, age 78. Loving husband of Deborah Easton and the late Lynn Tucker. Loving father of Keri Lewis (Tom Sherratt), Keith Lewis (Ximena), Alex Lewis, Sarah Reid (James Smith) and John Reid (Krista), all of Ottawa. Dear brother of Donna Lewis of Ottawa, Sharron Doherty (Mike) of Ottawa and Mary Lott (Paul) of Mississauga. Dear brother-in-law of Eileen Lewis of Halifax. Brian will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Elna Lewis (nee Bigras) and his brother John Lewis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Harmony Community Church on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment of cremated remains will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. Donations to Interval House of Ottawa would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

