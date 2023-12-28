Iroquois woman charged in first degree murder

PERTH – A 23 year old Iroquois woman has been charged in connection with a suspicious death in Carleton Place.

Lanark County OPP arrested and charged Samantha Osborne, from Iroquois, and Marcel Lapensee (56) from Carleton Place with one count each of First Degree Murder.

On November 12, OPP say the body of 50-year old Rose Kerwin was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham.

Kerwin had been reported missing to police on November 13. After an investigation, OPP charged Osborne and Lapensee in Carleton Place on December 19.

In a separate investigation, Osborne and Lapensee were also charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault. That investigation involved a separate victim from the murder victim and was reported to police on November 15.

Osborne and Lapensee were charged with one count each of Forcible Confinement; Sexual Assault; and Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm.

The accused were held for an initial bail hearing on December 19 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth.

The pair remain in jail pending bail arrangements.

Details of bail hearings are protected by a publication ban under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Their last bail hearing was December 22 in Perth by video-conference.

Lanark OPP continue their investigation and are being assisted by various OPP branches including Criminal Investigations, Forensic Identification Services, and East/Northeast Criminal Operations. Additional investigative assistance has been provided through the office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information may be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

