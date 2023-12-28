Bridge work in South Dundas could cost up to $8.1 million

MORRISBURG – Nash Creek Bridge is the top priority for the Municipality of South Dundas when it comes to the condition of its bridges and culverts.

The most recent South Dundas bridge inspection report by Jacobs Consultancy Canada 10 year recommendations include full replacement of nine structures, major rehabilitation of two structures, and minor rehabilitation of nine structures. This work is estimated to have a total cost of $8.1M for the nine replacements, $347k for the rehabilitation of two structures, and $695k worth of minor rehabilitation work. The recommended maintenance needs are estimated to have an annual cost of $34k. The total cost of additional investigations is estimated to be $290k.

Director of transportation Jeff Hyndman reported to council that money has been allocated in 2024 to have engineering work completed for the Nash Creek Bridge which is estimated to have a remaining service life of just three years.

