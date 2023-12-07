Miniature Train returns as Alight at Night opens at Upper Canada Village

MORRISBURG – The miniature train at Upper Canada Village has returned to operation. The St. Lawrence Parks Commission, which owns the UCV, announced the return of the train from a nearly 18-month absence as the Alight at Night festival opened December 1.

The train, which derailed on July 22, 2022, was not in operation throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, and the entire summer and fall 2023 seasons.

“Final testing was completed this week, and the miniature train has been given the green light to operate at Alight at Night,” said SLPC spokesperson Katie Forrester in response to an inquiry by The Leader.

No details were released on what repairs were made or how the work was completed to return the train to service. In August, The Leader reported that two tenders issued by the crown agency relating to the train line, one for repairs, the other for ongoing maintainence of the line were unanswered and the ride was closed indefinitely.

The SLPC’s three-year business plan allocated $200,000 for miniature train equipment, and $250,000 for track repair. The amusement ride connecting UCV to Crysler Beach and Crysler Park Marina needed track work.

Heat related expansion kinks in the steel rails were found to be the cause of the 2022 ride derailment.

Asked when the repairs were made or if the train is operating only to Crysler Beach or to Crysler Marina during Alight at Night, Forrester responded, “Yes, no changes since the last time we provided information.”

The Alight at Night event at the village opened December 1 with more than one million LED lights decorating the buildings of the 1860s village. This is the 22nd season for the award-winning winter event.

Alight at Night runs Thursday to Sunday evenings until December 17, and is open nightly afterwards until January 7, 2024 – excluding December 24 and 25. Tickets for the event are available online only via the UCV’s website (uppercanadavillage.com).

