This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Matilda Landfill on life support;
  • Plaza needs exceed $5M;
  • UCDSB elects new leadership;
  • Santa’s coming to town;
  • Weighing battery energy options;
  • Hunger Count shows record need;
  • Editorial – Toronto deal ignores rest of province;
  • Wins move Morrisburg Lions into third place overall;
  • Home for the Holidays – Christmas with Leisa Way and her Wayward Wind Band;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

It’s the season of giving so why not give the gift of local news? Gift subscriptions to The Leader make a great stocking stuffer. Chocolates and candy don’t last very long; a subscription to The Leader lasts one whole year! Buy your gift subscription to The Leader by clicking this link.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.