Energy proposal draws a crowd

CORNWALL – Wednesday, November 8, Potentia Renewables hosted a public open house information session regarding their Creekside battery energy storage proposal for a parcel of farmland located west of Brinston.

About 40 people attended; some were people who reside near the proposed site, others were from across the region concerned about these energy projects in general which are being proposed in many municipalities.

The Creekside project is one of two being proposed by different companies within the boundaries of South Dundas.

Will Patterson of Potentia, who led the presentation and question and answer session, explained that, at this point, “this is just a proposed project.”

The 230 MW energy storage project will use 15 acres of land that will contain about 300 containers housing lithium-ion batteries.

“Right now we’re just developing the plan,” said Patterson. And public feedback is part of developing that plan.

Concerns over fire/thermal runaway, noise and environmental protection were raised repeatedly and discussed at length.

All were noted by Potentia officials as project feedback.

The deadline for Potentia’s bid is mid December. Although municipal support is not needed for the bid to be submitted, Potentia would like to have it.

All members of South Dundas council attended the Potentia meeting.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad told The Leader that the council team will make a decision about whether or not they will support this project, as close to the deadline as possible. “We want to hear all the feedback before we make our decision,” he said.

