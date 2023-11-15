Obituary – Gail Lowe

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Gail Lowe (nee MacArthur) of Morrisburg, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Ted Lowe. Loving mother of Jeff Lowe (Jennifer) of Montreal, Lori Brooks (Greg) of Williamsburg and Nancy Nicolaassen of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Miriam Lapierre (late Chuck) of Morrisburg. Dear mother-in-law of Miranda Bennis-Lowe of Morrisburg. Gail will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Riley (Sophie), Trevor, Rachel and Sean Nicolaassen, Grace, Scott and Kim Brooks and Jordan Lowe and her great-grandson Teddy Nicolaassen. She was predeceased by her parents Colin and Myra MacArthur (nee Ault) and her son Kevin Lowe. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Gail’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, November 19th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Knox Presbyterian Church in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

