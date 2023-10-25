This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 25, 2023

A further 250 metres of shoreline planted – Over 40 volunteers helped plant a 250 metre long strip of the Morrisburg Waterfront Park shoreline with native species of trees, scrubs, and wildflowers on October 19. The Watersheds Canada project is an extension of last year’s initial planting beginning at the Morrisburg Beach, west along the waterfront pathway. Funded by Ontario Power Generation and TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, the plants will add to the park environment and also provide shelter and food for wildlife. Located between the pathway and the shoreline rocks, this will help slow runoff and protect from erosion. Volunteers involved included members of the Morrisburg Waterfront Committee, students from St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School and the Municipality of South Dundas. (The Leader/Blancher photo)
This week in The Leader:
Energy storage project proposed near Brinston;
St. Lawrence Seaway shut as strike continues;
A further 250 metres of shoreline planted;
Morrisburg hosts SDG Cross Country High School meet;
South Dundas and North Stormont net increases to OMPF;
Much progress made in Friends of GTR 1008 revitalization project;
Editorial – More doing and less studying needed;
Jr. C Lions losing streak continues;
South Dundas United wraps up fall soccer season;
And a special feature – Forty years of memories, an Upper Canada Playhouse milestone;
These stories and more in
The Leader.
Pick up your copy of
The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.
Like this: Like Loading...
… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper.
Click here to subscribe today.