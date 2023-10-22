Obituary – Shirley Ann Kirkwood

January 22, 1951 - October 20, 2023

October 22, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Peacefully at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Kanata on Friday, October 20, 2023. Shirley Kirkwood (nee King) of Iroquois at the age of 72. Dearly beloved wife of John Kirkwood. Loving mother of Ryan (Joann Grant) and Lezlie Kirkwood all of Johnstown. Dear sister of Stephen (Connie) King of Johnstown, Karen Lawrence, and Krista Holmes (Steve) all of Prescott. Cherished grandmother to Emma Kirkwood and Victoria Lafontaine. Predeceased by her parents Bud King and the former Irene Poehlman and by her brother David. Fondly remembered by several niecs and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Home followed by inurnment at the Maynard Cemetery. Donations to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice 110 McCurdy St. Kanata would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

