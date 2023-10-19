Obituary – Mary Vingerhoeds

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Mary Vingerhoeds (nee Rasenberg) of Finch, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Wynand Vingerhoeds. Loving mother of Larry Vingerhoeds (Jenny) of Finch, Maria Greenlees (Paul) of Inverary, Michael Vingerhoeds (Elizabeth) of Chesterville, Gerry Vingerhoeds of Carleton Place, Johanna Vingerhoeds of Kingston, Dianne Helmer (Dale) of Newington, Adrian Vingerhoeds (Marie) of Dunbar, John Vingerhoeds of Cardinal and Peter Vingerhoeds (Amy) of Hensall. Mary will be fondly remembered by 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters Adrie, Jo and Annie (George) and her sister-in-law Lise, all of the Netherlands. She was predeceased by her parents Michiel and Johanna Rasenberg (nee van Bragt), 2 sisters, 10 brothers, 5 sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church in Chesterville on Tuesday, October 24th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

