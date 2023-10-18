Obituary – Gerald Mackey

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 16, 2023, Gerald Mackey of Morrisburg, age 75. Loving husband of Donna Mackey (nee Huff) for 51 years. Loving father of Alan Mackey (Melissa) of Lacombe, Alta., Jeffrey Mackey of Blackfalds, Alta., and Janet Mackey (Kirby Lachance) of St. Zotique. Dear brother of Reta Sarrasin (Fred) of Lennoxville, Norman Mackey (late Francis) of Windsor, Marion Greenley (late Mike) of Sherbrooke, Edwin Mackey (Violet) of Lennoxville, Gladys Beattie (Doug) of Hatley, Carol Rawson (late Ted) of Camrose, Alta. and Ronald Mackey (Ruby) of Bromptonville. Papa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Mitchell Woodward, Spencer Mackey and Wesley Mackey. He was predeceased by his parents Wesley and Ethel Mackey (nee Goddard). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 21st from 2-5 pm. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

