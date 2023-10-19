MacDonald SDG Warden for third time

CORNWALL – Two-time warden and current mayor of North Glengarry Jamie MacDonald will serve as SDG Counties warden in 2023-24.

MacDonald was elected to a third non-consecutive one-year term as warden at the October 16 council meeting.

Counties councillors had two veteran candidates to select from this election; councillor Bryan McGillis (South Stormont) was the other candidate. MacDonald served as warden in 2016 and 2018; McGillis in 2010.

In his pitch to councillors, McGillis pointed to his 25 years of experience as an elected municipal official.

MacDonald highlighted his more recent experience as warden, and said his goal was to push the new SDG strategic plan to completion in three years.

At the conclusion of voting, clerk Kimberley Casselman announced MacDonald had won.

The vote count was not released.

“We do not share the vote tally, as per past practice and our procedural by-law,” Casselman told The Leader after the meeting. “The Clerk declares the candidate who has obtained the majority as duly elected.”

In thanking his fellow councillors MacDonald said he will work hard in the position and is always available.

“I want to work as a team,” he said. “We have a great staff here, and I look forward to working with you all as well.”

MacDonald will officially take over from current warden Tony Fraser on December 1, serving a one year term ending in November 2024. He has served on North Glengarry council since 2006 and has been mayor of that municipality since 2018.

