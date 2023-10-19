Iroquois and South Mountain speed changes approved

October 19, 2023 Editor News

CORNWALL – SDG Counties council approved two new speed reduction zones at its October 16 meeting.

In Iroquois, a 1.4 kilometre long section of County Road 2 from just east of Elizabeth Drive to County Road 16/Brinston Road will see the speed limit lower from 80 to 70 km/h.

SDG staff said the change is in response to a request from a resident to lower the speed limit on that section to 50 km/h.

“At least one resident referenced a lack of dedicated pedestrian facilities, including the mention of crosswalks,” the report said.

The report continued that a proposed residential development on the north side of CR2 through that section may mean further speed limit adjustments are required in the future.

County Road 3 entering South Mountain from the east will have a 500 metre long transition zone added, lowering the speed limit to 70 km/h.

Staff noted that there is an abrupt change from 80 km/h to 50 km/h about 400 metres east of Lough Road. While development on CR3 does not warrant further extending the 50 km/h zone, the Transport Association of Canada speed limit guidelines supported a 70 km/h transition zone.

