Dairy Producers bid most attractive for new Zamboni

MORRISBURG – The advertising rights for the new electric Zamboni at the Morrisburg arena are about to be awarded to the Dundas County Dairy Producers.

If council approves the staff recommendation at the next meeting, it will accept the proposal put forward by the Dairy Producers, which will pay the municipality $3,000 per year for the next three years.

Five businesses submitted proposals, and Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities David Jansen recommended that the highest annual financial offer be accepted: this was from the Dundas Dairy Producers.

The four other bids came from: Tomlinson Universal Terminals which offered $2,000 per year for six years; Red Door Team – Remax Affiliates Marquis which offered $1,800 per year for five years; Atel Air which offered a total of $5,030 over a three year term, and Canadian Tire which offered $1,500 per year for eight years.

Council approval is necessary to finalize the agreement.

Council will consider Jansen’s recommendation at their next meeting which is set to take place October 11 at 6 p.m.

