Obituary – Rachel Lynn Vandemheen

September 26, 1986 - September 29, 2023

Peacefully at home on Friday, September 29, 2023. Rachel Vandemheen of Prescott at the age of 37. Beloved mother of Alexander and Angela. Dear daughter of Brian and Diane Vandemheen (nee Christie). Loving sister of Justin Vandemheen. Rachel will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Friday, October 6, from 9:30-10:30. A graveside service will be held at the Hanesville Cemetery at 11am. Donations to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation (eastontario@crohnsandcolitis.ca) would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

