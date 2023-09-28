Van stolen from Cornwall, youth arrested locally

September 28, 2023 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
A stolen Bell Canada repair van from Cornwall crashed into the ditch September 20 near the Matilda Landfill. A 14 year old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges. (The Leader/Supplied photo)

IROQUOIS – A joyride in a stolen repair van resulted in a single vehicle collision and an arrest for a 14 year old Cornwall boy September 20.

The repair van, owned by Bell Canada, was stolen Wednesday morning from Cornwall.

The van ran into the ditch near the Matilda Landfill on Seibert Road at around 1 p.m. Witnesses to the crash told The Leader that OPP arrived on the scene “seconds later.”

Provincial Constable Serge Duguay explained following the crash that police were not involved in any high-speed pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

“Officers were frequently updated on the whereabouts of the stolen motor vehicle with assistance of GPS up until it ended in the ditch,” Duguay said.

The youth was removed from the vehicle by police and arrested. Duguay confirmed the youth was uninjured from the crash and no medical attention was required.

While there were witnesses to the crash, there were no injuries involved with the arrest, or from the teen’s joyride.

The youth, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces three charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime valued at over $5,000 in Canada, and flight from a peace officer.

No details were released on court appearance or release terms.

