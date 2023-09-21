Grand Parade for Dundas Manor tops $100,000

WINCHESTER – The sun was shining, and the walkers were smiling as The Grand Parade wound through Winchester on September 16th.

Participant and Winchester District Memorial Hospital communications lead Jane Adams reported that teams of walkers, dressed in everything from tutus to a strong man costume, waved flags and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the new Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home.

Great examples of team camaraderie, amongst the 138 registrants joining together for a beloved cause, could be seen everywhere along the way.

At the end of the day, more than $100,000 was given to the Dundas Manor dream from this generous community.

Former Lakeshore Drive resident Anita Wegant, 99, was an integral part of the Walking and Wheeling team with son Bob Weagant. “Dad created his own team, that was just him and Nana,” said Wendy Weagant. He raised $2,825. The rest of the Weagant clan joined Wendy’s team Weagants Walking who raised another $1,280, all for the same great cause.

Betty and Al McRoberts were part of the Beachcroft Caring Seniors team and they rode over to the parade on their scooter built for two.

“Tom Clapp invited us and we decided to decorate our ride and take part,” said Al. “Our daughter-in-law had wonderful care at Dundas Manor and my dad was there for a short while as well.”

Their team raised more than $4,000. The Hanoski Family brought the circus to the parade – from ringmaster Xander and Wolf Baby Nancy to the bearded lady and a gypsy.

This team of 10 raised more than $1,500.

“The Hanoski Family Circus is the name of our family group chat so we thought it worked for the parade too,” said one member, dressed as the strong man.

“We are thrilled to have reached $100,000 and to be the #1 parade in Canada,” said campaign assistant Cindy Ault Peters.

“But we’re not stopping there,” she added.

Donations can still be made to The Grand Parade at www.thegrandparade.org/winchester.

“The final tally will be announced in early October. Thank you so much to everyone for your support,” said Peters.

“It takes a village and we are ever so close to turning the sod for the new home,” said CEO Cholly Boland, pointing to the empty field behind the crowd where the new home will be built. “Thank you to our wonderful community and all of you. There is magic here today in addition to the magic that happens every day at Dundas Manor.”

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

