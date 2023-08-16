Ross Video workforce reduction

IROQUOIS – Calling it “a small workforce reduction,” Ross Video took action to reduce its workforce by nine per cent August 15.

“Essentially, we’re still growing year-over-year but not quite at the pace indicated by our record pipeline at the start of the year,” Jeff Poapst, chief manufacturing officer at Ross told The Leader.

“We had hired aggressively to be able to cope with the anticipated demand, and have now reduced our workforce by nine per cent,” explained Poapst.

With about 350 employees based at the manufacturing facility in Iroquois, Ross is South Dundas’ largest employer.

“All staff impacted will be offered fair severance, extended benefits and outplacement services, and we’re sad to see them go,” said Poapst.

“Despite that, we’re still up 150 people globally over where we were at the beginning of the year, and are now the right size to handle anticipated growth in 2024.”

