Obituary – Margaret Sullivan

Peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Cornwall on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Margaret Sullivan, formerly of Morrisburg, age 79. Beloved wife of the late William Sullivan. She is survived by her children Linda Christie, Dwayne Sullivan, Julie Sullivan, Larry Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan, Corry Sullivan, her sisters Frances Liscumb and Shirley Casselman (Gordon) and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Wallace and Ruth Hartwell, her daughter Barbara Sullivan, her sisters Eva McDonald, Lois Picard and Jean St. Denis and her brothers Clair Hartwell, Clarence Hartwell, Bruce Hartwell and Jack Hartwell. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family inurnment service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

