Obituary – Laura Wolman

September 10, 1930 - August 13, 2023

August 15, 2023 Editor Obituaries

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Laura Wolman (nee Fitleberg) at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Sunday, August 13, 2023.  She was the beloved wife of the late Zvi Wolman, most loving mother of Rhonda Deighton (late Don Deighton) and the late Lana Wolman.  Cherished Bubby (grandmother) of Abram (Marcela Ramirez Salgado) of Ottawa and Dr. Rose Deighton-Mohammed (Zoha Mohammed) of Atlanta, Georgia. Laura will be greatly missed by a large loving family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service.  In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hartford Retirement Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.