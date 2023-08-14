Obituary – Rodney Schell

January 5, 1948 - August 4, 2023

August 14, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 4, 2023, Rodney Schell of Winchester, age 75.  Former husband of Mariane Ducharme of Winchester.  Loving father of Jason Schell of Chesterville, Michael Schell (Ashley Williams) of Winchester and Parker Schell of Winchester. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Kathleen Schell (nee MacDonald).

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, August 17th at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.  Donations to the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

