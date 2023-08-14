Obituary – Don Grotenhuis

In his time, God called home Don Grotenhuis of Inkerman on Friday, August 11, 2023. Beloved husband, dad and “GG”. His love for God, family and farm was obvious to all who knew him. Don will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 33 years Maaike, his 5 daughters Emma-Lee and Steven, Marissa and Ben, Megan, Amy, Kelly, his grandchildren Sara, Ryder and Eloise, his mother Willemina Lammers, his mother-in-law Sjaan Timmermans, his sisters Wilma and Jack Joustra, Nancy and Bill Pennings, Annette and Albert Pennings, Sylvia and John Leistra, Mary-Joyce and Derrick Grift, the Timmermans family and all who knew him. He was predeceased by his fathers Hermann Grotenhuis and Dirk Lammers. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Community Christian Reformed Church, Dixons Corners, on Monday, August 14th from 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Don’s life will be held at the Church on Tuesday, August 15th at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to Focus on the Family, Winchester Hospital, or a charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

