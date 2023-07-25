Obituary – Jamie A. Adams

Entered into the arms of Jesus after a courageous and complicated battle with Morquois Syndrome, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Jaime A. Adams of Iroquois at the age of 46. Dearly beloved daughter to Glen and Lorraine Adams (nee Hess). Loving twin sister of Jennifer Kawulia of London, ON, Jeremy (Robyn) of Battersea, and Joel (Megan) of Iroquois. Loving Aunt of Caleb, Liam, Carter, Camryn, Cayla, and special Aunt of Aiden. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friend Diana Zuffellato.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Dixon’s Corners Community Christian Church on Friday, July 28 from 6-9pm. Funeral service will be held at the Church on Saturday at 11am. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

