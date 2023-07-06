Obituary – Jean Kennedy

It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Kennedy (nee Young) announce her sudden passing at home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was 77. Beloved wife of the late John Kennedy for 51 years. Loving mother of Tracy Kennedy of Winchester and Jennifer Kennedy (Chris Casselman) of Ault Island. Nanny will be sadly missed by Jenna. She was predeceased by her parents Delbert and Lola Young (nee Hummel), her sister Joyce Scott and her brothers Basil, Gary, Wayne and Roger Young. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Jean’s life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, July 14th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. or J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

