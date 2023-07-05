Obituary – William “Bill” Lee

Telecommunications Supervisor with the Canadian Coast Guard- Retired

Passed away peacefully at the Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge in Cornwall on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Bill Lee of Iroquois, age 91. Loving husband of Margaret Lee (nee Vlas) for 62 years. Loving father of Frank Lee (Cyndy) of Toronto and Andy Lee (Nancy Jordan) of Morrisburg. Bill will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Katherine, Allison (Jordan Smail) and Alexandra. He was predeceased by his sister Maime Hall and his brothers Cy and Jack Lee. Bill is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Wednesday, July 12th from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Iroquois on Thursday, July 13th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to a charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

